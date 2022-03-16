Samuel L Jackson says there's "definitely" hope for Star Wars return

However, the jury is still out on whether the character is definitely dead or not, and now Jackson, who played Windu in the Star Wars prequel trilogy , has had his say.

It's been 17 years since we last saw Samuel L Jackson as Mace Windu, with the Jedi Master losing a hand and being blasted out of a window by Anakin Skywalker in Revenge of the Sith.

The BAFTA winner revealed that he could "definitely" see Mace and his purple lightsaber appear in a future Star Wars title.

When asked whether fans should hold out hope for the character's return, Jackson told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: "Definitely. There's a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars.

"The only person I've ever said that to about coming back was Bryce Dallas Howard, 'cause I just did a movie with her.

"And she directs episodes of The Mandalorian, so, ‘You think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean you like me, right?’ She’s like, ‘I love you, you’re amazing!’ So, ‘Put me back in there… Put me in, coach, I’m ready!’ You know, 'I’ll learn to lightsaber left-handed. Come on, hook me up!'"

Jackson starred as Mace Windu in three Star Wars films – The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith – before reprising the role in the 2008 animation Star Wars: The Clone Wars and making a voice cameo in 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Replying to a fan on Twitter in 2016, the actor shared his theory that Windu was still alive, saying: “In my mind, I’m not dead. Jedis can fall incredibly high distances and not die.”

