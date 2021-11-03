Matt Smith was “close” to having a “pretty big” role in Star Wars

Star Wars fans are still reeling from the release of The Rise of Skywalker, but it turns out the hugely divisive ninth episode of the intergalactic saga could have been very different.

Doctor Who actor Matt Smith recently revealed that he was “close” to being cast in the film, and that the role he was touted for would’ve marked “a big shift in the history of the franchise”.

Intriguing, to say the least.

The actor, who is set to star in upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, discussed the role on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, telling host Josh Horowitz that “we were close to me being in it but then it just never quite happened”.

He added: “I think the thing they were thinking of me for… eventually the part became obsolete and they didn’t need me so I never got to be in Star Wars. There we are.”

Of course, the question on everyone’s mind is exactly what that thing Star Wars bosses were thinking of him for is.

“Was this Palpatine’s son?” Horowitz asked.

To which Smith replied: “I could not possibly say, I could not possibly say.”

Though, judging by his expression in the video below, it looks likely.

Remember those reports that Matt Smith was going to be in THE RISE OF SKYWALKER? He told me his role was a big deal, representing “a big shift in the history of the [STAR WARS] franchise.”



WHO WAS HE GOING TO PLAY?!



Full video chat at https://t.co/e84WokCDhq pic.twitter.com/JGKiwPSba9 — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) November 3, 2021

As seen in the video, Smith added: “It was a pretty big thing, a big story detail, like you know a transformative Star Wars story detail… but it never quite got over the line.”

However, the Crown actor offered a glimmer of hope for fans keen to see him make an appearance in a galaxy far, far away somewhere down the line.

“You never know,” he teased. With a wealth of Star Wars projects currently on the way, including a secret project by Taika Waititi and the third series of The Mandalorian, there’s plenty of scope for Smith to make his franchise debut.

We’ll have to wait until then to find out whether it will be as Palpatine’s son or someone else entirely.

