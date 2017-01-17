With Daniel Craig possibly hanging up his licence to kill before the next Bond film, the La La Land star has been mooted by some as his replacement – the first Canadian actor to play the iconic role. We asked Gosling himself what he made of the rumours, although his response suggested that – unless Bond develops a Slough lilt – he doesn't stand much chance of landing the part.

Why? Because he's watched so much of Ricky Gervais's "genius" series The Office that his British accent sounds more David Brent than Daniel Craig.

Still, at least Gosling has good taste in telly: "[The Office] is one of the best things I've ever seen", he tells us in the video below:

Right now, his time is taken up promoting La La Land – an epic movie musical, masterminded by Whiplash director Damian Chazelle, that sees Gosling re-team with his Crazy Stupid Love co-star Emma Stone. "It's so fun to work with her. I was so glad we'd worked together twice before this, it just made it so much easier," he tells us. "I honestly don't know how this would have gone had we not because we had a shorthand and we were friends and we were just able to hit the ground running and get to work."

He wants to work with Stone again – "if she'll have me" – but in the meantime he's busy swapping his tap shoes and piano for an altogether bleaker, but no less exciting, cinematic experience.

The 36-year-old spent a chunk of last year in Hungary, on the set of the Blade Runner sequel which sees him unite with original star Harrison Ford. To hear more about his experiences on set with the Star Wars actor – "he's even cooler than you need him to be" – and the fun he had making La La Land, check out the video below...

La La Land is out in UK cinemas now