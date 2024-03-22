“The story being set in the Florida Keys gave us a geographical perspective, and we wanted the music to be organic and authentic," he said. "I wanted Randy [Poster, music supervisor] to find the types of bands that would actually play at a venue like the Road House.

Poster added: "We went to New Orleans and recorded three bands down there. All the bands on camera recorded their own music and played live when the scene demanded it.

"Doug gave me the freedom to lean into the music, and the parameters and the mission he gave me were clear: this is not your standard background use of live music; the bands are incorporated into the action."

You can read on for a full list of the songs that appear throughout the film, which in addition to the live performances, also includes tracks by The Beach Boys, Rina Sawayama and Post Malone – the latter of whom has a small acting role in the film.

Road House soundtrack: All the songs in the remake

You can find a full list of the songs featured in the film below:

Horsepower performed by Post Malone

performed by Post Malone Ridin Around performed by Jelly Joseph

performed by Jelly Joseph You Got to Be a Man performed by Natalie Bergman and Friends

performed by Natalie Bergman and Friends Johnny Too Bad performed by Natalie Bergman and Friends

performed by Natalie Bergman and Friends Kokomo performed by The Beach Boys

performed by The Beach Boys Enter Sandman performed by Rina Sawayama

performed by Rina Sawayama Praise the Lord performed by Breland

performed by Breland Keep on Smilin performed by Rockin' Dopsie Jr and The Zydeco Twisters

performed by Rockin' Dopsie Jr and The Zydeco Twisters I Got Loaded performed by Rockin' Dopsie Jr and The Zydeco Twisters

performed by Rockin' Dopsie Jr and The Zydeco Twisters You'll Lose a Good Thing performed by Rockin' Dopsie Jr and The Zydeco Twisters

performed by Rockin' Dopsie Jr and The Zydeco Twisters What I Got performed by Jelly Joseph

performed by Jelly Joseph So Right performed by Rafa Carbonell (feat Max Silver)

performed by Rafa Carbonell (feat Max Silver) Body Wan Shake performed by Fred Motif and Magugu

performed by Fred Motif and Magugu Jukebox Songs performed by Tommy McLain

performed by Tommy McLain Before I Grow Too Old performed by Tommy McLain

performed by Tommy McLain Poke Chop performed by CC Adcock and The Lafayette Marquis

performed by CC Adcock and The Lafayette Marquis Florida Thang performed by Pouya

performed by Pouya I'm Gonna Get You – Pt 2 performed by GC Cameron

performed by GC Cameron Island Candy performed by Ruwanga Samath

performed by Ruwanga Samath Stealin' All Day performed by CC Adcock and The Lafayette Marquis

