The original movie saw bride-to-be Grace enter the stately home of her wealthy fiancé Alex (Mark O'Brien) ahead of their wedding day, only to find that her soon-to-be family-in-law run a bloodthirsty cult, proceeding to hunt her around their mansion before meeting their own rather gruesome ends.

Receiving a ‘Fresh’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the horror was largely well-received, and made $57.6 million worldwide from a budget of just $6 million.

This return on investment was seemingly enough to convince Searchlight Pictures to greenlight a sequel, which, according to Deadline, will reveal its release window "at a later date".

Star Weaving had previously suggested that she and Radio Silence were planning a follow-up to the 2019 cult hit, telling ComicBook: "I’m all in. I think we’re all in, I don’t know. I think we’re all in. I don’t know if we’ve had our blood handshake, but pretty much.

"We’ve done the spit handshake, but we haven’t cut each other’s hands and rubbed our blood together."

Lovely jubbly.

This film will follow Radio Silence’s successful oversight of the Scream ‘requel’ in 2022 and its own sequel, Scream VI, which also featured Weaving in a short-lived (pardon the pun) role.

