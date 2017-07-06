Radio Times Film Champion Round 2
32 of the big screen's most popular stars battle it out to be crowned Radio Times Film Champion
Published: Thursday, 6 July 2017 at 0:00 pm
They drive us to the cinema in our droves, serving up everything from Hollywood blockbusters to delicious dramas and independent film delights, but which stars of the silver screen are your favourites?
Advertisement
You voted for your Top 32 and now it's time for them to go head-to-head in a series of knock out rounds. You'll decide who survives, with just 16 places in Round 3 up for grabs. So what are you waiting for? Find your favourite and get voting!
Remember, you can vote as many times as you like - but be sure to do so before Round 2 polls close on Friday July 6th at 12pm BST
More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement