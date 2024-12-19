Queer soundtrack: Full list of songs in Luca Guadagnino's film
Queer is out now in cinemas.
Following hot on the heels of Challengers, Luca Guadagnino is back with another tale of love, desire and addiction in Queer – and music once again plays an important role in the film.
Queer stars Daniel Craig as American writer William Lee, who becomes obsessed with younger man Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey).
Soon, the pair embark on a psychedelic journey across 1940s Latin America.
An atmospheric original score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who teamed up with Guaganino not long ago on Challengers, accompanies the action, as well as a host of anachronistic music choices such as Nirvana’s Come as You Are and Radiohead’s Talk Show Host.
"What became clear when we signed on to do Queer was how much the book meant to Luca," Reznor recently told GQ.
"That was one of the things in his formative years that helped, I think, define him and had a very important role in who he is and how he sees himself. So we knew this wasn't going to be a flippant let's-see-what-happens project. This has real emotional weight for Luca."
The soundtrack also includes original song Vaster Than Empires, which features iconic Brazilian singer Caetano Veloso and for which the lyrics were lifted from author William S Burroughs’s memoirs, as well as Omar Apollo’s Te Maldigo.
Read on for the full list of songs in the movie.
Queer soundtrack: Full list of songs in the movie
- All Apologies performed by Sinéad O’Connor
- Sin Ti performed by Trío Los Panchos
- Mi Corazon performed by Rafael Mendez and His Orchestra
- Muchos Besos performed by Martin Y Malena
- Come as You Are performed by Nirvana
- Darktown Strutters Ball performed by Benny Goodman
- La Malaguena
- Para Que Mentir performed by Lydia Mendoza
- Begin the Beguine performed by The Bill Danzeisen Big Band Orchestra
- Yes Sir, That’s My Baby performed by Eddie Cantor
- Marigold performed by Nirvana
17 Days (Piano & A Microphone 1983 Version) performed by Prince
- Y Andale performed by Capitan Chinaco Y Sus Guerrilleros, Polvorita and Trio Las Provincianas
- Roses of Picardy performed by Frankie Laine
- Perdido performed by Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Bud Powell, Max Roach and Charles Mingus
- Sui Ghiacciai performed by Verdena
- Do I Worry? performed by The Ink Spots
- Leave Me Alone performed by New Order
- Riders In The Sky (A Cowboy Legend) performed by Vaughn Monroe and His Orchestra
- Musicology performed by Prince
- Vaster Than Empires performed by Caetano Veloso, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Queer is out now in UK cinemas.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.