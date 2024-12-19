Soon, the pair embark on a psychedelic journey across 1940s Latin America.

An atmospheric original score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who teamed up with Guaganino not long ago on Challengers, accompanies the action, as well as a host of anachronistic music choices such as Nirvana’s Come as You Are and Radiohead’s Talk Show Host.

"What became clear when we signed on to do Queer was how much the book meant to Luca," Reznor recently told GQ.

"That was one of the things in his formative years that helped, I think, define him and had a very important role in who he is and how he sees himself. So we knew this wasn't going to be a flippant let's-see-what-happens project. This has real emotional weight for Luca."

The soundtrack also includes original song Vaster Than Empires, which features iconic Brazilian singer Caetano Veloso and for which the lyrics were lifted from author William S Burroughs’s memoirs, as well as Omar Apollo’s Te Maldigo.

Read on for the full list of songs in the movie.

Queer soundtrack: Full list of songs in the movie

Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey in Queer. A24

All Apologies performed by Sinéad O’Connor

performed by Sinéad O’Connor Sin Ti performed by Trío Los Panchos

performed by Trío Los Panchos Mi Corazon performed by Rafael Mendez and His Orchestra

performed by Rafael Mendez and His Orchestra Muchos Besos performed by Martin Y Malena

performed by Martin Y Malena Come as You Are performed by Nirvana

performed by Nirvana Darktown Strutters Ball performed by Benny Goodman

performed by Benny Goodman La Malaguena

Para Que Mentir performed by Lydia Mendoza

performed by Lydia Mendoza Begin the Beguine performed by The Bill Danzeisen Big Band Orchestra

performed by The Bill Danzeisen Big Band Orchestra Yes Sir, That’s My Baby performed by Eddie Cantor

performed by Eddie Cantor Marigold performed by Nirvana

performed by Nirvana 17 Days (Piano & A Microphone 1983 Version) performed by Prince

Y Andale performed by Capitan Chinaco Y Sus Guerrilleros, Polvorita and Trio Las Provincianas

performed by Capitan Chinaco Y Sus Guerrilleros, Polvorita and Trio Las Provincianas Roses of Picardy performed by Frankie Laine

performed by Frankie Laine Perdido performed by Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Bud Powell, Max Roach and Charles Mingus

performed by Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Bud Powell, Max Roach and Charles Mingus Sui Ghiacciai performed by Verdena

performed by Verdena Do I Worry? performed by The Ink Spots

performed by The Ink Spots Leave Me Alone performed by New Order

performed by New Order Riders In The Sky (A Cowboy Legend) performed by Vaughn Monroe and His Orchestra

performed by Vaughn Monroe and His Orchestra Musicology performed by Prince

performed by Prince Vaster Than Empires performed by Caetano Veloso, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Queer is out now in UK cinemas.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.