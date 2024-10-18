In photographs from the set shared online, the actor can be seen sporting a yellow raincoat and spectacles, in action as Ryland Grace.

Project Hail Mary is based on the book of the same name by Andy Weir, and follows Ryland Grace as he wakes up on a space station with no recollection of who he is or how he got there.

As he works to uncover his identity, he realises he’s the only person who can save Earth from an astronomical catastrophe.

So, when can we expect the movie to launch into cinemas? Read on for everything you need to know.

The film is set to land in cinemas on 20th March 2026.

Project Hail Mary cast: Who stars in the film alongside Ryan Gosling?

Barbie and La La Land actor Gosling leads the cast as school-teacher turned astronaut, Ryland Grace.

This isn’t Gosling’s first foray into space, as he previously played Neil Armstrong in the biopic First Man, which revisited the first lunar landing.

Back in May, Deadline reported that Sandra Hüller had joined Gosling in May 2024 and will likely play Eva Stratt, though details about her role remain undisclosed.

In June, the publication reported that Milana Vayntrub (Bad Shabbos) had also joined the cast in an as yet to be disclosed role.

Behind the camera, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who worked on Solo: A Star Wars Story, have signed on to direct, while Amy Pascal, Gosling, Lord, Miller, Aditya Sood, Rachel O’Connor and Andy Weir are producing.

Is there a trailer for Project Hail Mary?

It's too early for a trailer, but with filming having kicked off on the movie, we might not have too long to wait. Watch this space!

Project Hail Mary will release in cinemas on 20th March 2026.

