The film follows Priscilla's experience through this difficult love story from her time as a schoolgirl through to becoming an icon in her own right alongside arguably the biggest music star of all time.

Due to a lack of rights to Elvis's back catalogue of songs, the film does not feature any music by Elvis himself and so Coppola got more creative with the music choices, echoing the anachronistic music use of her film Marie Antoinette.

So, what songs feature in Priscilla? Here is your guide to the soundtrack of the film.

Priscilla soundtrack: Every song in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla Presley film

The following songs feature in Priscilla.

Going Home - Alice Coltrane

Baby, I Love You - The Ramones

Venus - Frankie Avalon

Sweet Nothin's - Brenda Lee

Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On - Chris Palmaro and Dean Z

A Fool For You - Ray Charles

Crimson and Clover - Tommy James and the Shondells

(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons - The Righteous Brothers

Aura Lea - Phoenix and Jean-Max Méry

Let Me In - The Sensations

How You Satisfy Me - Spectrum

Ain't That Peculiar - Quincy Jones

Baby, Bunny (Sugar, Honey) - Little Jerry Williams

Venus - Phoenix and Jean-Max Méry

Country - Porches

36-24-36 - The Shadows

Venus - Sons of Raphael

Wives and Lovers - Wayne Newton

Forever - The Little Dippers

The Crystal Cat - Dan Deacon

You, Baby - The Ronettes

What's a Matter Baby (Is It Hurting You) - Timi Yuro

Time Brings About a Change - The Soul Stirrers

Wade in the Water - The Soul Stirrers

Sleep Walk - David Mansfield, Chris Palmaro, Larry Saltzman, and Paul Socolow

Must Jesus Bear the Cross Alone - The Soul Stirrers

Goin' Places - The Orlons

Stratus - Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

A Woman Seen by a Man in Love - Sons of Raphael

Honey Bee - Fontella Bass

Mama Don't Like You - Little Isidore and the Inquisitors

Settin' 'em Up - Knockin' 'em Down - Cowboy Little Isidore

Nobody Knows - T. L. Barrett and the Youth Christ Choir

Wisdom Through Music - Pharoah Sanders

Gassenhauer - Erik Charlston

Rippling Waters - Speedy West

Riots of Sadness II - Sons of Raphael

Venus - David Mansfield, Chris Palmaro, Larry Saltzman, and Paul Socolow

Guitar Man - John Allred, Shawn Klush, Mark Lopeman, Nick Marchione, Chris Palmaro, Brian Pareschi, Larry Saltzman, Paul Socolow and Ron Sunshine

Riots of Sadness - Sons of Raphael

A Lonely Sunray - Sons of Raphael

2001 - John Allred, Clint De Ganon, Mark Lopeman, Chris Palmaro, Brian Pareschi, Roger Squitero, Paul Socolow, and John Tropea

Oye Como Va - Santana

I Will Always Love You - Dolly Parton

My Elixir - Sons of Raphael

