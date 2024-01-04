Priscilla soundtrack: Every song in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla Presley film
The film directed by Sofia Coppola features a number of wonderful tracks.
Director Sofia Coppola is back with her new female-led biopic Priscilla.
The fictionalised drama was inspired by Priscilla Presley's memoir Elvis & Me and tackles the romance and marriage between Priscilla (played by Cailee Spaney) and the rock 'n' roll superstar Elvis Presley (played by Jacob Elordi).
The film follows Priscilla's experience through this difficult love story from her time as a schoolgirl through to becoming an icon in her own right alongside arguably the biggest music star of all time.
Due to a lack of rights to Elvis's back catalogue of songs, the film does not feature any music by Elvis himself and so Coppola got more creative with the music choices, echoing the anachronistic music use of her film Marie Antoinette.
So, what songs feature in Priscilla? Here is your guide to the soundtrack of the film.
The following songs feature in Priscilla.
- Going Home - Alice Coltrane
- Baby, I Love You - The Ramones
- Venus - Frankie Avalon
- Sweet Nothin's - Brenda Lee
- Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On - Chris Palmaro and Dean Z
- A Fool For You - Ray Charles
- Crimson and Clover - Tommy James and the Shondells
- (I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons - The Righteous Brothers
- Aura Lea - Phoenix and Jean-Max Méry
- Let Me In - The Sensations
- How You Satisfy Me - Spectrum
- Ain't That Peculiar - Quincy Jones
- Baby, Bunny (Sugar, Honey) - Little Jerry Williams
- Venus - Phoenix and Jean-Max Méry
- Country - Porches
- 36-24-36 - The Shadows
- Venus - Sons of Raphael
- Wives and Lovers - Wayne Newton
- Forever - The Little Dippers
- The Crystal Cat - Dan Deacon
- You, Baby - The Ronettes
- What's a Matter Baby (Is It Hurting You) - Timi Yuro
- Time Brings About a Change - The Soul Stirrers
- Wade in the Water - The Soul Stirrers
- Sleep Walk - David Mansfield, Chris Palmaro, Larry Saltzman, and Paul Socolow
- Must Jesus Bear the Cross Alone - The Soul Stirrers
- Goin' Places - The Orlons
- Stratus - Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
- A Woman Seen by a Man in Love - Sons of Raphael
- Honey Bee - Fontella Bass
- Mama Don't Like You - Little Isidore and the Inquisitors
- Settin' 'em Up - Knockin' 'em Down - Cowboy Little Isidore
- Nobody Knows - T. L. Barrett and the Youth Christ Choir
- Wisdom Through Music - Pharoah Sanders
- Gassenhauer - Erik Charlston
- Rippling Waters - Speedy West
- Riots of Sadness II - Sons of Raphael
- Venus - David Mansfield, Chris Palmaro, Larry Saltzman, and Paul Socolow
- Guitar Man - John Allred, Shawn Klush, Mark Lopeman, Nick Marchione, Chris Palmaro, Brian Pareschi, Larry Saltzman, Paul Socolow and Ron Sunshine
- Riots of Sadness - Sons of Raphael
- A Lonely Sunray - Sons of Raphael
- 2001 - John Allred, Clint De Ganon, Mark Lopeman, Chris Palmaro, Brian Pareschi, Roger Squitero, Paul Socolow, and John Tropea
- Oye Como Va - Santana
- I Will Always Love You - Dolly Parton
- My Elixir - Sons of Raphael
