Sony Pictures Entertainment’s chief executive, Tony Vinciquerra, said Norman Lear, who produced the cult classic, is forever being asked to work on a remake. “We have so many people coming to us saying, ‘We want to remake this show or that show'. Very famous people whose names I won’t use, but they want to redo The Princess Bride," he told Variety. "Not a month goes by when we don’t have an idea coming from some very big name wanting to do things with Norman.”

The film, based on the 1973 novel by William Goldman, wasn't a box office hit but later became a cult fantasy classic. It follows a young woman, Buttercup, who falls in love with a stable boy. But she later becomes engaged to royalty after news reaches her that her true love has died at sea.

Curtis (Halloween), who is married to Christopher Guest, the film's antagonist, told fans that "there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and [Rob Reiner's].”

“There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world,” Elwes tweeted. “It would be a pity to damage this one.”

Meanwhile Cruz begged Sony not to remake the film, claiming: "The Princess Bride is the greatest thing, in the world... DON’T MESS WITH PERFECTION."

Fans of the infinitely-quotable film have also decried any future attempts to reboot the beloved classic...

At risk of sending us all into the pit of despair — Sony, maybe this is one childhood classic that doesn't need a remake...