How to watch Prima Facie starring Jodie Comer in cinemas

Now, the actor is showing off her talent in Prima Facie, an award-winning play by the Australian lawyer-turned-writer Suzie Miller.

If you saw Jodie Comer play the international assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve , you’ll be aware of her incredible range.

Prima Facie is a monologue exploring the subject of sexual assault through the eyes of Tessa, a barrister who has worked her way up from working class origins to the top of her field. However, when Tessa becomes a plaintiff in a rape trial, she finds herself far less in command of the law than she is used to.

Comer's London run of the show ended on 18th June at the Harold Pinter Theatre, and is set to go to Broadway in spring 2023.

But if you can't wait until then, don't worry: National Theatre Live will be broadcasting the play from the Harold Pinter Theatre to cinemas worldwide very soon. Here's everything you need to know.

When is Prima Facie starring Jodie Comer coming to cinemas?

National Theatre Live will be broadcasting Prima Facie from the Harold Pinter Theatre to cinemas from 21st July 2022.

We can't wait! And neither can Comer, judging by her latest comments.

Speaking about the NT Live broadcast, she said: “I am delighted that our production of Prima Facie will be available to watch in cinemas across the world."

She continued: "Alongside our ticketing initiatives this is another way that we can make sure that this play is accessible to anyone that would like to see it.”

How to watch Prima Facie in cinemas

Jodie Comer in Prima Facie David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

A host of London's cinemas will screen the show including ODEON, VUE, the Barbican Centre, and more.

To secure yourself a ticket, visit National Theatre Live.

Elsewhere, the Prima Facie script is also available to buy now.

Prima Facie trailer

The trailer for NT Live: Prima Facie has been released, giving fans a glimpse of Comer in action.

Watch the footage above.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.