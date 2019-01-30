"That I can say," he confirmed at the Radio Times Covers Party,"only because other people have been saying it. So, yeah, I am in that, yes."

The movie will reunite Delaney with Reynolds for the first time since his brief but hilarious cameo in Deadpool 2 last year as Peter, an average joe with no superpowers who signs on to Deadpool's gang of misfits just because he "saw the ad".

Reynolds is set to voice Pikachu in the new Pokémon movie, which is set in a modern metropolis known as Ryme City, populated by humans and CGI Pokémon.

More like this

Delaney did not reveal how exactly he will feature in the film, but did say that he will be set apart from the critters.

"My part takes place completely in the real world," he said. "So I didn't have to interact with any of those weird little whatevers."

The movie will see Reynolds' Pikachu team up with a boy called Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) as they search the city to find out what happened to Tim’s missing father. Most people can’t understand Pikachu when he speaks – but Tim can hear him loud and clear.

Advertisement

Detective Pikachu will be released in UK cinemas on 10th May 2019