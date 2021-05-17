Peter Rabbit 3 release date: Will there be another Peter Rabbit movie?

Not everyone would have expected 2017’s Peter Rabbit movie to spawn a sequel, but (after a few COVID delays) Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has now finally arrived in cinemas, ready for families to hop along to see the latest adventures of Peter (James Corden) and his veg-stealing friends.

But is this just one of many Peter Rabbit movie sequels? The new film certainly seems to hint that Peter Rabbit 3 or 4 could be a possibility, with Corden’s titular bunny breaking the fourth wall at the close of the movie to hint at more follow-ups.

As his sister (Margot Robbie) finishes narrating the events of the film, it’s revealed that the story has been written up and sold by Bea (Rose Byrne) as Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, tying in to the real-life title of the film.

“I like it – implies there might be more!” Corden’s Peter says, before directly looking down the camera to the audience watching. “Or this might be it. We didn’t think we’d get this far!”

This certainly seems to hint that the creators of the film are at least open to a sequel – and writer/director Will Gluck has gone further, revealing that he’s already working on the script for Peter Rabbit 3.

“Peter Rabbit 3 is…I’ve almost finished writing it,” Gluck told Hey U Guys. “The idea is bananas!”

Here’s what we know so far about the Peter Rabbit threequel.

Peter Rabbit 3 release date

While no release date has yet been confirmed for Peter Rabbit 3, there was about two years between the first film’s 2018 release date and the planned 2020 release date of Peter Rabbit 2 (before coronavirus restrictions led the film to be delayed for well over a year).

With that in mind, it seems likely that a third film could have a similar production schedule, leading to a release in early 2023.

Peter Rabbit 3 cast

It would seem likely that star James Corden (who voices Peter) will return to the titular role alongside live-action actors Domhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne as Tom and Rose MacGregor.

Also likely to return are more animal voice actors like Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki, who play Peter’s sisters Flopsy and Mopsy. However, this isn’t a given – while Daisy Ridley voiced Cottentail in the first film she was replaced by Aimee Horne in Peter Rabbit 2, so there’s certainly the potential for other voice actors to move on and be replaced.

Peter Rabbit 3 storyline

While Gluck has kept details of the third movie under wraps for now he has suggested Peter Rabbit 3 will be even bigger than the second movie, and will continue to be full of self-referential humour.

“It’s really hard to do a sequel – I think it’s even harder to do a third one,” he said.

“But we have the advantage of the meta nature of ours, so the opening scene of the third movie is absolutely crazy.”

Peter Rabbit 3 trailer

Oh come on – the second film’s only just come out! We’re probably a good year or more away from any footage or images being released, though feel free to check back here for any updates in the meantime.

Peter Rabbit 2 is in UK cinemas now.