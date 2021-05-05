Peter Rabbit 2 release date: Latest news on the family film sequel

Not long to go now until the cinemas reopen, and if you fancy a trip to the pictures with the whole family then there are many options to choose from.

Advertisement

These include the sequel to 2018’s Peter Rabbit movie, which sees James Corden return to voice Beatrix Potter’s beloved bunny in a brand new adventure.

Officially titled Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the film features an all-star cast. Read on for everything you need to know, including plot details and a first-look clip.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Peter Rabbit 2 release date

The film will be one of the first to be released in cinemas once they finally reopen, becoming available from Monday 17th May 2021.

It was originally scheduled for March of last year, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Peter Rabbit 2 cast

As with the first film, there is a star-studded cast bringing Beatrix Potter’s characters to life, with James Corden returning to voice the titular bunny once again, and Domhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne reprising their live-action roles as Thomas and Bea McGregor.

Other members of the voice cast to return include Margot Robbie as Flopsy Rabbit, Elizabeth Debicki as Mopsy Rabbit, Sia as Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle and Ewen Leslie as Pigling Bland, while there are also several new additions including Lennie James as Barnabas.

After playing Mr McGregor in the first film, Sam Neil now takes on the role of Tommy Brock, while Aimee Horne voices Cottontail Rabbit, the character previously played by Daisy Ridley. Meanwhile David Oyelowo also joins the cast in a live-action role as Nigel Basil-Jones

Peter Rabbit 2 plot

The film will follow the rebellious rabbit as he gets up to more adventures – with Peter this time venturing outside the McGregors’ garden and coming into contact with a whole new world.

The official synopsis provided by Sony Pictures reads, “In Peter Rabbit 2, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation.

“Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated. But when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.”

Peter Rabbit 2 trailer

You can check out a trailer for the film below, which reintroduces us to Peter and his various friends (both human and animal) and teases his latest adventure.

Advertisement

And if that wasn’t enough, you can also take a sneak peak at a brand new clip that debuted exclusively on RadioTimes.com, showing Peter and friends offering to help new character Barnabas with his “big job”.

Peter Rabbit 2 arrives in cinemas on Monday 17th May. If you need something to watch tonight, have a look at our TV Guide or check out our Movies hub for all the latest news.