They will be joined by guest critics including Grace Dent, Peter Bradshaw, Kate Muir and Ellen E Jones as the show returns to the live format first seen in 2010 but dropped for last year's series.

The new presenters replace Claudia Winkleman, who announced in September that she would be stepping down after six years on the programme due to other work commitments, not least her role on Strictly Come Dancing.

In the opening show, Ball, Leigh and Ellen E Jones discuss fashion guru Tom Ford's dark thriller Nocturnal Animals and weepie The Light Between Oceans, starring Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander.

More like this

Advertisement

Film 2016 returns to BBC1 on Wednesday 2nd November at 11:15pm