DeKnight will be making his film debut after creating international TV hit Spartacus and serving as an executive producer and head writer for Netflix’s Daredevil. He’s also had a major hand in other US series Smallville, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. Doctor Strange screenwriter Jon Spaihts, who collaborated on Ridley Scott’s Prometheus with Damon Lindelof, will get to pen round two of the jaeger vs. kaiju matchup.

We’re “so happy with our choice,” said Del Toro on meeting with Deknight. “Now Pacific Rim is a known property and we can expand big!”

The Pan’s Labyrinth and Hellboy director has always promised fans that a sequel was on the cards. Now with a big studio interested again, we'll finally get a chance to see which characters Del Toro and his team intend to bring back.

“Raleigh, Mako, Newt, Gottlieb and who knows, maybe even Hannibal Chau – but we are taking them into a fresh territory that will display amazing sights and battles.”