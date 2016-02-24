Pacific Rim 2 is back on with Daredevil director at the helm
Guillermo Del Toro gives his blessing and tweets fans to "Dream of Kaiju's and Mecha!"
Pacific Rim 2 will finally get the go ahead with Steven DeKnight directing the sci-fi action follow-up.
Fans of the Pacific Rim franchise heard from Guillermo Del Toro earlier this month that a sequel was officially in production – a poor US box office performance had put initial plans on hold back in 2014 but the movie has gone on to hit $411 million dollars worldwide. The follow-up will see Del Toro produce instead of direct with a release date already set for 7th April 2017.
DeKnight will be making his film debut after creating international TV hit Spartacus and serving as an executive producer and head writer for Netflix’s Daredevil. He’s also had a major hand in other US series Smallville, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. Doctor Strange screenwriter Jon Spaihts, who collaborated on Ridley Scott’s Prometheus with Damon Lindelof, will get to pen round two of the jaeger vs. kaiju matchup.
We’re “so happy with our choice,” said Del Toro on meeting with Deknight. “Now Pacific Rim is a known property and we can expand big!”
The Pan’s Labyrinth and Hellboy director has always promised fans that a sequel was on the cards. Now with a big studio interested again, we'll finally get a chance to see which characters Del Toro and his team intend to bring back.
“Raleigh, Mako, Newt, Gottlieb and who knows, maybe even Hannibal Chau – but we are taking them into a fresh territory that will display amazing sights and battles.”