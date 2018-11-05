"I did audition for Bond a long time ago when they were redoing it with Daniel Craig when he was Bond 21," Hueghan told US show Live with Kelly and Ryan ahead of the premiere of the fourth season of Outlander.

“They were going to go younger with him and it was a pretty good experience. It's about time we got a Scottish Bond.”

And if Heughan is temporarily forgetting that the original movie 007 Sean Connery is a fellow countryman, we'll forgive him – ether way, it probably is time we had another Scottish Bond.

And with the upcoming 25th Bond film, due for release in 2020, thought to be Craig’s last outing as the super-spy, maybe that could still happen...

Bond 25 is released in 2020