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Oscars 2026 snubs numerous late A-list stars from emotional In Memoriam segment
The 98th Academy Awards paid tribute to stars such as Robert Redford, Diane Keaton, Rob Reiner and Catherine O’Hara.
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Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 12:28 pm
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