Several notable film and TV figures were omitted from the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars 2026 on Sunday (15 March).

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Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the 98th Academy Awards featured an expanded In Memoriam segment, paying tribute to previous Oscars winners Robert Redford, Diane Keaton and nominee Rob Reiner.

Actresses Catherine O’Hara, Claudia Cardinale and Diane Ladd were also among those honoured.

But several notable stars such as French film icon Brigitte Bardot, Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek, and Euphoria and Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane were not included in the line-up.

French screen legend-turned-activist Bardot died aged 91 in December from cancer.

James Van Der Beek. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Van Der Beek died on 11 February aged 48 after a battle with colorectal cancer, while Dane, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2024, died aged 58 eights days later on 19 February.

Despite being mainly known for their roles in television, the pair have also both appeared in a string of films.

Eric Dane. VALERIE MACON / Getty Images

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley also took to social media to express his disappointment following his father David Keighley’s omission from the segment.

David Keighley was the first quality control officer for IMAX and oversaw post-production on more than 500 IMAX films.

“So incredibly disappointed and heartbroken that the #Oscars and AMPAS chose not to include my father, David Keighley, and his immeasurable contributions to IMAX and cinema in the In Memoriam segment in the broadcast,” he wrote. “I will never forget.”

David died of cancer in August at the age of 77.

Other stars absent from the line-up included Lost in Space actor June Lockhart, Harold and Maude star Bud Cort, and Dr Kildare and Shogun actor Richard Chamberlain.

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Despite the omissions, the In Memoriam segment was widely praised by Oscars viewers.

"That was the best In Memoriam in the history of memorials. Thank you to The Academy," wrote interviewer Landon Johnson, and journalist Matt Neglia said: "Classiest, most beautiful #InMemoriam ever?"

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