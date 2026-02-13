James Van Der Beek became a '90s heartthrob in Dawson's Creek – but his legacy extends far beyond that
James Van Der Beek will be best remembered for the American teen drama Dawson’s Creek, but time and again he proved himself far smarter and more versatile than he was often given credit for.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Friday, 13 February 2026 at 6:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad