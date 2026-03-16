Sinners might have missed out on best picture, but make no mistake – the 2026 Oscars were the best yet for horror
A raft of major wins – including for Michael B Jordan and Weapons star Amy Madigan – suggest the genre is finally being treated with the respect it deserves.
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Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 12:55 pm
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