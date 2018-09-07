But a meeting of the Academy's board of governors on Wednesday saw a majority of 54 members vote to postpone the award, at least for the 2019 ceremony, which is set to take place on 24th February.

The decision comes after the proposed award was met with bemusement by the press and film fans on social media.

“I wasn’t expecting that kind of knee-jerk reaction, largely from journalists,” Academy president John Bailey told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t know why that happened because these are the same people who have also criticised the Academy for being quote unquote irrelevant and not actually addressing the taste of people that go to the movies. The same people who have criticised us for irrelevance and elitism now suddenly were the guardians at the gate, talking about the bowdlerisation of the Oscars.”

Bailey was a fan of the idea, and says that it was "misinterpreted" in the media.