Apart from his work in the TV spy series and 70s sci-fi show Space:1999, Landau was also known for his roles in blockbusters such as Cleopatra, Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest and Alone in the Dark. After a string of Oscar nominations – Tucker: The Man and His Dream, Crimes and Misdemeanors – Landau finally won an Academy Award for his role as ageing Dracula star Bela Lugosi, making a desperate comeback, in 1994’s Ed Wood.

Landau, who was originally a cartoonist for the New York Daily News before becoming an actor, was also fondly remembered for his role as Geppetto in a live-action version of The Adventures of Pinocchio.

Star Trek actor William Shatner was among those to pay tributes.

And Michael McKean...