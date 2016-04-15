The images show that is was originally planned that Obi-Wan would escape the fight but be wounded by a storm trooper, allowing Luke to help rescue him.

In A New Hope Obi-Wan famously dies with the words: "If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine".

The death of his mentor provides a pivotal moment in Luke’s journey, driving him to become a Jedi Knight.

It’s unclear how this would have been achieved if the original script had been used or what Obi-Wan’s character would have done next.

This isn’t the first revelation from Mayhew, who has spent the last few months tweeting out images of the original Star Wars script.

Other details shared by Chewie include deleted scenes and confirmation that Han Solo shot bounty hunter Greedo first.