Then there’s the sound of blaster fire, before Han and Luke emerge wearing the Stormtrooper armour as a disguise? It’s a classic gag.

But just one question: what happened to those Stormtroopers?

Here’s Ches_LLYG to explain.

You see the problem? The Stormtroopers are never shown to be offloaded from the ship. Also, it’s unclear whether they are dead or just stunned and tied up. Which means they’re still on-board throughout the Falcon’s dramatic escape. Either gagged under the floor, banging their head every time the Falcon swerves...

...or, worse, their dead bodies sliding back on the floor as the ship jumps to hyperspace, like a can of Pringles left in a car’s footwell...

...or Chewie ate them.

You see? Star Wars is now ruined forever. Why did Lucas never fix this in the special editions?