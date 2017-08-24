Once you notice this one small detail, Star Wars is ruined forever
Just what was Han smuggling, anyway?
OK, so this is a small thing, but now that it’s been pointed out to us we will never not wonder about it.
Remember in A New Hope, when the Millennium Falcon is towed into the Death Star’s hanger, and a bunch of Stormtroopers board to search for the crew? (A side note, thanks to the miracle of Wookiepedia, we now know they were ‘Scanning crew BT-445’)
Then there’s the sound of blaster fire, before Han and Luke emerge wearing the Stormtrooper armour as a disguise? It’s a classic gag.
But just one question: what happened to those Stormtroopers?
Here’s Ches_LLYG to explain.
You see the problem? The Stormtroopers are never shown to be offloaded from the ship. Also, it’s unclear whether they are dead or just stunned and tied up. Which means they’re still on-board throughout the Falcon’s dramatic escape. Either gagged under the floor, banging their head every time the Falcon swerves...
...or, worse, their dead bodies sliding back on the floor as the ship jumps to hyperspace, like a can of Pringles left in a car’s footwell...
...or Chewie ate them.
You see? Star Wars is now ruined forever. Why did Lucas never fix this in the special editions?