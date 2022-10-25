Now, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a new behind-the-scenes clip that sees star Keke Palmer discuss how the Get Out and Us filmmaker was able to achieve his vision with help from acclaimed cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema.

Jordan Peele scored his third consecutive horror hit with the brilliant blockbuster Nope this summer, continuing his perfect track record as a writer/director.

"Jordan has a very specific vision, but he also is a really amazing collaborator," she says. "And watching Jordan, and how he worked with Hoyte – oh my gosh, the relationship between a director and his DP [director of photography] is one of the most beautiful to watch on set, 1,000 per cent. It's like you can't pay to see that kind of collaboration up close!"

Van Hoytema himself also appears in the clip, describing his own experiences of working with Peele.

"It's always nice to start with something that is its own little entity or little island inside a bigger film," he explains. "For Jordan and me, we had never worked together and even though you can love each other and have great conversations about it in theory, it doesn't always mean that there's that great chemistry on set while you're working."

Meanwhile, Emily Amos, a camera assistant on the film, adds: "With Jordan and Hoyte at the helm, you have these two creative powerhouses, that have crews working with them that want nothing but to achieve their creative vision. It comes from the top down, it comes from Hoyte saying: 'Anything is possible, we can all do it together.'"

You can watch the clip in full below.

Nope was released in UK cinemas in August and follows events after a series of bizarre phenomena occur near a Californian horse ranch – somehow connected to a mysterious object in the sky above.

It was highly praised by critics, with RadioTimes.com's four-star review arguing that it "certainly delivers on its opening promise of spectacle".

Nope is available to download and keep from 28th October, the perfect watch for the Halloween weekend, and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on 14th November.

