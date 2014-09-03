The film is set to be full of speaker-shaking action with Dominic Cooper and Charles Dance also among the cast.

We'll get to see more of the early journey of Vlad, and by the looks of things, we'll be hard pushed not to get behind his motivations.

Here's what we've learnt from the first full-length trailer...

More like this

Vlad is strong. Like, really strong. Yep, that's him climbing up the rocks there.

His people are being threatened by the Ottoman Empire, led by Mehmed (Dominic Cooper).

Which means his family is at risk

In desperation, he strikes a bargain with an evil figure (Charles Dance). One that will have drastic consequences for his soul but will help him win the war.

It involves drinking this, which was always going to end badly.

The changes aren't subtle...

Yep, there are fangs

He turns into a cloud of bats quite a lot

Which presumably worries Mehmed a fair bit...

Advertisement

Dracula Untold is released in UK cinemas on 3 October. Check out the full trailer here: