Nine things we've learned from the Dracula Untold trailer
See Luke Evans turn to the dark side. We bargain you'll be on Team Vlad...
Dracula Untold is heading to cinemas this October with The Hobbit star Luke Evans at the helm of this vampire reboot.
It's a re-envisioning of the vampire's origins, following (as did Bram Stoker) the history of Romanian leader Vlad Tepes, later dubbed Vlad the Impaler for his killing style. Vlad strikes a dangerous bargain, which sets him on the path to becoming Dracula, to save his family and his people.
The film is set to be full of speaker-shaking action with Dominic Cooper and Charles Dance also among the cast.
We'll get to see more of the early journey of Vlad, and by the looks of things, we'll be hard pushed not to get behind his motivations.
Here's what we've learnt from the first full-length trailer...
More like this
Vlad is strong. Like, really strong. Yep, that's him climbing up the rocks there.
His people are being threatened by the Ottoman Empire, led by Mehmed (Dominic Cooper).
Which means his family is at risk
In desperation, he strikes a bargain with an evil figure (Charles Dance). One that will have drastic consequences for his soul but will help him win the war.
It involves drinking this, which was always going to end badly.
The changes aren't subtle...
Yep, there are fangs
He turns into a cloud of bats quite a lot
Which presumably worries Mehmed a fair bit...
Dracula Untold is released in UK cinemas on 3 October. Check out the full trailer here: