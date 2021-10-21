Meet the cast of Night Teeth: Full list of actors and characters in the Netflix film

With new Netflix vampire thriller Night Teeth, director Adam Randall returns to the streaming giant after helming their first UK Netflix Original Movie in the guise of iBOY in 2017.

Driver Benny spends his working evening being dazzled by how the other half live during his premier shift as a chauffeur. A world away from his lower middle-class habitat in Boyle Heights. But he soon realises he’s out of his depth when he finds out his passengers are vampires with a vengeance. Remember, “there are three rules”…

Produced by 42 and Unique Features, Brent Dillon takes charge of writing the screenplay with wife and husband duo The Hultquists scoring the piece, amid the fresh injection of modern tunes.

Read on for an in-depth guide to the cast of characters who appear in Night Teeth – and the actors who play them.

Megan Fox plays Grace

Who is Grace? Queen vampire Grace plays a tentative game with Eva as they attempts to quash the thought of upheaval from her lessers. Beverly Hills is her turf and she doesn’t plan on giving it up that easily…

Where have I seen Megan Fox before? Perhaps locally? Just kidding, she’s an international superstar, with movie roles in the Transformers franchise, Jennifer’s Body and two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films. You may have spotted her on a few magazine covers and even in the music video of Eminem & Rihanna’s duet, “Love The Way You Lie”.

Most recently she’s starred in another horror-thriller Till Death and has completed filming for Brian Petsos-directed Big Gold Brick, scheduled for release in 2022.

Sydney Sweeney plays Eva

Who is Eva? Pianist and Beverly Hills-controlling queen-pin vampire Eva shoulders her responsibility with partner Grace. She lives a nocturnal lap of luxury cohabiting the mansion overlooking the suburb, but is she aware of the threat that lays ahead?

Where have I seen Sydney Sweeney before? You may know Sweeney as Eden from The Handmaid’s Tale. She also starred as Snake, one of ringleader Manson’s devotees, in Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Alexander Ludwig plays Rocco

Who is Rocco? Clearly-unhinged sleeveless maniac vampire Rocco looks like he’d be also be suited to challenging YouTubers to high-windfall boxing matches. But instead he controls Venice in the power hierarchy. Receiving a visit from an old friend, is he prepared to welcome her in with some new faces?

Where have I seen Alexander Ludwig before? Ludwig would be best known for his role as Bjorn in Vikings or as Dorn in Bad Boys For Life. You may even remember him from The Hunger Games where he played Cato.

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. plays Benny

Who is Benny? A “run before he can walk” kind of guy, one would be convinced he’s studious enough to know better… Benny is an aspiring DJ/producer set on the big time. Skateboarding around Boyle Heights, he seems content at being an all-round inbetweener for the moment, though. But that all changes after his half-brother Jay gives into his pleads for a job at his high-end chauffeur company.

Director Randall was dead set on Jorge after his audition, telling his agent, “It just has to be Jorge.”

Where have I seen Jorge Lendeborg Jr before? You may know Jorge as Jah Son in Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Or even from his on-screen debut where he starred as one of the four teens in The Land.

Debby Ryan plays Blaire

Who is Blaire? One of the younger vampires on the scene, Blaire is one half of a sisterly pairing with elder Zoe. Along with her sibling, she uses Benny’s chauffeur company to go about from party to party where she carries out her deadly business.

Where have I seen Debby Ryan before? Ryan has been the face of Disney Channel Original Jessie, where she plied her trade by co-developing, co-producing and directing. It was during this time she’d become the youngest actress in the multi-camera community at the Directors Guild of America!

Ryan had been a Disney Channel fixture since her first role alongside Dylan and Cole Spruce in Suite Life on Deck as Bailey Pickett, but her most recent recurring role would be in Netflix series Insatiable as Patty Bladell.

Lucy Fry plays Zoe

Who is Zoe? Curt and cold vampire Ms Zoe Moreau has a penchant for confrontation. The plain-speaking man-eater laughs in the face of Night Legion’s arrows as she, Blaire & Victor attempt to seize the night for their own.

Where have I seen Lucy Fry before? Fry’s acting career has overlapped the mediums of TV, Film & Theatre. She is probably best-known for her ongoing role as Stella Gigante in Godfather of Harlem. Fry plays to her strengths in this role as a blood-sucking paranormal after a previous role as Vasalisa Dragomir in Vampire Academy.

Alfie Allen plays Victor

Who is Victor? Victor is a British vampire gone rogue. He and his romantic partner Zoe are adamant on claiming rights to the city that were once never afforded to them…

Where have I seen Alfie Allen before? Game of Thrones fans will know Allen as youngest Iron-born heir, Theon Greyjoy. He also recently appeared in Jojo Rabbit which picked up several nominations from the Oscars, Golden Globes and SAG awards.

Raúl Castillo plays Jay Perez

Who is Jay? Upholding a pact spanning generations, Jay heads the crew protecting the human world. This makes Jay a busy man – much too occupied to see his half-bro Benny. But after the line is crossed in this volatile world, Jay and Benny need to resolve their differences as greed spills over as blood.

Where have I seen Raúl Castillo before? Castillo also has an acting career overlapping the mediums of TV, film and theatre. He’s also a playwright, with his work being showcased in Chicago and New York stage venues. He is probably best-known for his role as Richie Donado Ventura in HBO’s Looking.

Marlene Forte plays Abuela

Who is Abuela? Benny and Jay’s dear grandmother took both boys in after their mother’s passing. A conservative old-timer, she wants Benny to follow a traditional work path and hopes he settles down with the right partner.

Where have I seen Marlene Forte before? With a career spanning three decades, Forte would probably be best known for her role in the series Dallas, appearing as Carmen Ramos. With several roles in productions coming close to release, expect to catch Forte in more.

