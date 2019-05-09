Our Planet, the documentary series from David Attenborough, leads the way for the month of April 2019.

The eight-part series was the most watched item on the streaming service in April, beating out Noah Centineo-led rom-com The Perfect Date and The Highwaymen, a drama starring Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner.

Other new Netflix Originals such as Ricky Gervais' After Life and Bear Grylls' You vs Wild also featured in the top ten.

More like this

Most watched Netflix shows and movies in the UK – April 2019 Our Planet The Perfect Date The Highwaymen The Silence Black Summer After Life The Spy Who Dumped Me Riverdale Chilling Adventures of Sabrina You vs. Wild

The streaming service has remained secretive about streaming figures in the past, but this latest release is in line with their recent decision to begin releasing favourable statistics, such as the viewing figures from the likes of last year's Bird Box. Netflix claimed that the Sandra Bullock thriller had been watched by 45 million people in its first week – its biggest film opening to date.

The top ten lists however do not reveal specific data about how many viewers are tuning in to each show, or for how long.

Netflix has clarified that it counts a view as one user in a household having watched 70 per cent of a movie, or at least 70 per cent of one episode of a series. RadioTimes.com has confirmed that the top 10 lists shown here are ordered by views rather than time spent watching.

The streaming service has also confirmed that they plan to release weekly top 10 lists from Wednesday 15th May.

Check out further statistics below, including the breakdown of the top 10 TV series vs top ten films.

Top 10 films on Netflix UK in April 2019

The Perfect Date The Highwaymen The Silence The Spy Who Dumped Me Someone Great Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Baywatch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Sniper: Ultimate Kill Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Top 10 TV series on Netflix UK in April 2019

Black Summer After Life Riverdale Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Star Trek: Discovery Lunatics Bodyguard Santa Clarita Diet Bonding Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Top 10 documentaries on Netflix UK in April 2019

Our Planet The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann Homecoming: A film by Beyoncé The Legend of Cocaine Island Street Food The Investigator: A British Crime Story Formula 1: Drive to Survive Roman Empire One Strange Rock Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries

Top 10 reality shows on Netflix UK in April 2019

You vs. Wild RuPaul's Drag Race RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! Queer Eye Selling Sunset Impractical Jokers Sugar Rush Tidying Up with Marie Kondo Love Island American Idol

Advertisement

Top 10 non-English language shows on Netflix UK in April 2019