The Twitter thread, which dates back to 2019, explains that the chain of Netflix Easter eggs began when a movie needed to be shown within 2018's The Holiday Calendar, starring Kat Graham and Quincy Brown, and so producers chose 2017's Christmas Inheritance and 2017's A Christmas Prince, which were produced by the same production company – MPCA.

"That one seed of an idea soon turned into [a] fun opportunity to tie the various worlds together with small Easter eggs from movie to move," Amanda Phillips Atkins, MPCA's executive Vice President said.

Netflix then began to link the Christmas films which followed – The Knight Before Christmas (2019), The Princess Switch (2018) and A Christmas Prince trilogy – all of which are set in different places.

In The Knight Before Christmas, which stars Vanessa Hudgens as a woman who helps a time-travelling knight return to the 14th century, Emmanuelle Chriqui's character Madison mentions that the family once visited Aldovia – which is where A Christmas Prince is set.

Meanwhile, in A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, viewers see on a map that Aldovia is very near Belgravia, which is where The Princess Switch, also starring Hudgens, takes place.

"We planned to branch out from just having our characters watch each other on TV," Atkins added. "We though it would be a great opportunity to build out a whole universe, not just for Aldovia but for the whole world of our Christmas movies!"

Netflix's explanation follows the release of The Princess Switch: Switched Again earlier this month, which stars Hudgens as baker Stacy DeNovo, Princess Margaret Delacourt and Lady Fiona – all of whom are doppelgängers.

The sequel sees Margaret and Stacy switch again after Margaret inherits the throne to her home country of Montenaro, while a third-look-alike, Margaret's sinister cousin Lady Fiona, attempts to steal the throne by disguising herself as Margaret.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again is available to stream on Netflix.