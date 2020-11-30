And so, we're asking the all-important question: Which is the best original Christmas film in the streamer's selection?

Are you a sucker for the outlandish Vanessa Hudgens romance The Knight Before Christmas, or are you more into the variety comedy extravaganza A Very Murray Christmas? Is Oscar-nominated animation Klaus your cup of tea, or do you prefer Kurt Russell's take on Santa in The Christmas Chronicles? Or perhaps you're into something less traditionally festive, such as El Camino Christmas?

There are also three A Christmas Prince movies to choose from, or maybe you've already been impressed by one of this year's brand new films like Forest Whittaker-starring musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey or rom com Holidate.

One thing is for sure: there's certainly no lack of choice, with 19 options to choose from in our poll, also including Holiday Rush, Holiday in the Wild and Let It Snow.

So why not have your say and select your favourite option below!

