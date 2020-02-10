Teaming her black, floor-length gown, with a satin cape, Portman made the sartorial choice to have the names of snubbed female directors embroidered in to her cape.

The names of female directors that could be seen clearly along the side of her cape included: Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Melina Matsoukas (Queen and Slim), Alma Har'el (Honey Boy) Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire) and Mati Diop (Atlantics).

Much has been made of the above directors being snubbed from the Directing category, which is made up entirely of men.

More like this

Many on Twitter were quick to praise Portman for her statement gown, with one writing: "Natalie Portman wearing custom Dior at the 2020 Academy Awards. The names of all the snubbed female directors are embroidered on the gown. Queen."

A second commented: "Natalie Portman showed up at the #oscars with the names of the female directors that weren’t nominated embroidered on her dress. so we have no choice but to stan forever."

Advertisement

This was much the same at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, who also failed to include any female directors.