"Terry has been diagnosed with Primary Progressive Aphasia, a variant of Frontotemporal Dementia,” a statement read.

“This illness affects his ability to communicate and he is no longer able to give interviews. Terry is proud and honoured to be recognised in this way and is looking forward to the celebrations."

A founding member of groundbreaking comedy troupe Monty Python in 1969, Jones went on to find worldwide fame and success both within the group’s TV series and films and for his own work, which included screenwriting, directing, acting and writing novels.

More like this

Most recently he directed 2015 fantastical comedy Absolutely Anything, which starred Simon Pegg alongside surviving Python co-stars John Cleese, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam and Eric Idle (as well as Jones himself) as aliens.

Advertisement

He will be honoured alongside Bafta-winning makeup Artist Siân Grigg at the Bafta Academy Cymru Award ceremony next Sunday 2 October, which will take place in Cardiff’s St David’s Hall.