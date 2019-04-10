Billy Crystal and John Goodman will be back as the voices of best friends Mike and Sulley, with the series also featuring original cast members John Ratzenberger as Yeti, Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae and Bob Peterson as Roze – the twin sister of his previous Monsters Inc character, Roz.

However, the returning favourites will play supporting roles to a new cast, with the show following the adventures of a new monster Tylor Tuskmon (voiced by Ben Feldman of Mad Men fame).

A young mechanic on the newly established Laugh Floor, Tylor has wild ambitions of climbing up to the top and becoming a legendary Jokester like his idols Mike and Sully.

Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Henry Winkler (Happy Days), Lucas Neff (Raising Hope), and Alanna Ubach (Legally Blonde) will be lending their voices to a new batch of monsters.

Monsters at Work is just one of the many series announced for the new streaming service, which is expected to launch later this year as an alternative to Netflix.

A live-action Star Wars series, tilted The Mandalorian, is expected to hit the service, as well as a spin-off for Star Wars: Rogue One.

Elsewhere, Marvel villain Loki is due to also land his own spin-off series on Disney+.

Speaking on Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki, explained, "We're currently in the process of polishing up what it will be: the ideas, the story, the pitch. But it's definitely happening."

Monsters at Work will premiere in 2020 on Disney+