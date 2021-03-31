The delayed 2021 awards season is now very much in full swing, and one of the most talked-about films is Minari.

Lee Isaac Chung’s tender drama is about a Korean-American family living in rural Arkansas. The film already has a Golden Globe to its name and has been nominated for several BAFTAs and secured Oscar nominations – including Best Picture – so it’s definitely one worth seeking out.

Thankfully UK audiences don’t have too much longer to wait before they can see what all the fuss is about.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Minari in the UK.

How to watch Minari in the UK

Minari will be available to watch in the UK from Friday 2nd April 2021.

The film has been made available by distributor Altitude via virtual cinemas – meaning that viewers can watch at home, with 50% of the revenue being shared with a variety of independent cinemas around the UK.

The film is already available for pre-order, at a price of £9.99, which gives viewers access to Minari for 48 hours after it becomes available.

Minari cast

The cast is led by former The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun, who has already won significant acclaim for the performance including BAFTA and Oscar nods.

And Yeun is not the only member of the cast in contention for awards. His co-star Youn Yuh-jung is up for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, while seven-year-old child star Alan Kim is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at the BAFTAs.

Other cast members include Han Ye-ri, who makes her US debut, Will Patton (Falling Skies) and Scott Haze (Only the Brave).

Minari trailer

If you want a taste of the film before you plan your virtual cinema trip, you can check out the trailer below, which introduces the Yi family and shows some of their ups and downs after their move from California to Arkansas.

What is Minari about?

Based in part on the writer/director’s own childhood experiences, the film follows the Yi family, a Korean-American family who move from California to an Arkansas farm in the 1980s in a bid to start a new life.

As the Yis adjust to life in their strange new surroundings, the film charts their ups and downs while exploring the importance of family and asking what really makes somewhere home.

