Fan favourite Mike was killed off by Walter White (Bryan Cranston) during Breaking Bad's fifth and final season, before reappearing in prequel series Better Call Saul.

Asked whether or not his character would be making an onscreen appearance in El Camino, Banks told ET Canada: “Yes. They’ll hit me in the head for saying this, but yes. Why not? None of those guys hit very hard anyway.”

Since Mike was killed off, it seems likely that he will appear in a flashback, opening up the possibility of Cranston reprising his role as Walter White, who appeared to die during the show's final episode.

Alongside Paul and Banks, Matt Jones is returning as drug dealer and addict Badger, as is Charles Baker as Skinny Pete, although the remaining returning characters are being kept a closely guarded secret for now.

Netflix’s synopsis for El Camino teases: “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

Netflix will release El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on 11th October 2019