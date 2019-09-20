El Camino is the second spin-off from the critically acclaimed series (the other being Better Call Saul), and focuses on Jesse coming to terms with his past "in order to forge some kind of future".

"I'm hoping when the movie comes out, people won't say, 'Oh, man, this guy should've left well enough alone,' " Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

"I didn't really tell anybody about it, because I wasn't sure I would ever do anything with it," he added. "But I started thinking to myself, 'What happened to Jesse?' You see him driving away. And to my mind, he went off to a happy ending. But as the years progressed, I thought, 'What did that ending — let's just call it an ending, neither happy, nor sad — what did it look like?' "

On returning to the iconic character of Jesse, Paul said: "I'm like everybody else on the planet — I think Vince and the rest of the writers really nailed the landing with the ending of Breaking Bad, and why mess with that?

"But it's Vince we're talking about. I would follow Vince into a fire. That's how much I trust the man. I would do anything that he asked me to."

Netflix will release El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on 11th October 2019