Aaron Paul – who played Jesse Pinkman in the drama – shared an animated video of the genesis of the characters, led by co-star Bryan Cranston's Walter White.

"10 years ago today Mr White and Jesse Pinkman decided to start cooking crystal meth," he wrote. "Thank you Vince [Gilligan – the series' creator] for coming up with this crazy concept."

To which Cranston replied: "Just thinking about the 6 magical years on BB with our great cat and crew. I miss you all, even those Heisenberg had to kill".

The pair's co-stars soon joined the party, with Dean Norris (Hank Schrader), Betsy Brandt (Maria Schrader) and more wishing the show a happy birthday.

And reminiscing with Paul...

The show wrapped up in 2013 with an explosive last episode, winning Emmys and Golden Globes for Outstanding Drama Series in its final year.

Cranston has gone on to earn an Oscar nomination for 2016's Trumbo while Paul has starred in TV series The Path and Bojack Horseman.