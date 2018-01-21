Breaking Bad stars celebrate the show's 10 year anniversary
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul both posted on social media to mark the milestone
This will make you feel old: it's been ten years since the first episode of Breaking Bad aired. (While we're on the topic, it's also been ten years since Mamma Mia! was released and Slumdog Millionaire won every award going. We're getting old.)
So, to mark the big anniversary, the show's stars have taken to Twitter (which was only two years old when BB burst onto the scene) to draw attention to the special occasion.
Aaron Paul – who played Jesse Pinkman in the drama – shared an animated video of the genesis of the characters, led by co-star Bryan Cranston's Walter White.
"10 years ago today Mr White and Jesse Pinkman decided to start cooking crystal meth," he wrote. "Thank you Vince [Gilligan – the series' creator] for coming up with this crazy concept."
To which Cranston replied: "Just thinking about the 6 magical years on BB with our great cat and crew. I miss you all, even those Heisenberg had to kill".
The pair's co-stars soon joined the party, with Dean Norris (Hank Schrader), Betsy Brandt (Maria Schrader) and more wishing the show a happy birthday.
And reminiscing with Paul...
The show wrapped up in 2013 with an explosive last episode, winning Emmys and Golden Globes for Outstanding Drama Series in its final year.
Cranston has gone on to earn an Oscar nomination for 2016's Trumbo while Paul has starred in TV series The Path and Bojack Horseman.