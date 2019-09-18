Jones was last seen posing as a hitman alongside Skinny Pete (Charles Baker, also returning for the film) in order to aid Walter White's attempts to convince his former business partner to establish a trust for White's children.

Bryan Cranston, who played teacher-turned-drug dealer Walter White in the original series, previously confirmed that the film was in the works but remained tight-lipped on whether or not his character would make an appearance.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Yes, there appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad," he said on The Dan Patrick Show. "But I honestly have not even read the script. So there are questions if we would even see Walter White in this movie."

More like this

A teaser has been released, in which Skinny Pete is insisting to the police that he has no idea where Jesse could be.

Speaking about the upcoming spin-off, Pinkman told The New York Times: “It’s a chapter of Breaking Bad’ that I didn’t realise that I wanted. And now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there.”

Advertisement

Netflix will release El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on 11th October 2019