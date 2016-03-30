Destiny (voiced by Kaitlin Olson) is a whale shark, but a clumsy swimmer. She was happily residing in the Marin Life Institute when one day Dory fell into her pool.

Ty Burrell voices Bailey, the Marine Life Institute's resident beluga whale. He's convinced his biological sonar skills are on the blink but no one can find anything wrong with him.

These guys look familiar. Meet Jenny and Charlie (Diane Keaton and Eugene Levy) – Dory's parents – who would literally do anything for their only child.

More like this

Idris Elba and Dominic West reunite to voice Fluke and Rudder, a pair of lazy sea lions who like nothing more than a good snooze.

Mr Ray (Bob Peterson) is Nemo's teacher, helped out by his cheerful, albeit unnecessary, teaching assistant Dory.

Crush and Squirt (Andrew Stanton and Bennett Dammann) are basically the coolest turtles in the ocean, always on hand to lend a flipper to a fish in need.

And then there are otters. Ridiculously cute otters.

Advertisement

Seriously, we can't stop staring at the otters.