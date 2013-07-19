With the end of his stint as the Time Lord racing towards the end with the Christmas special, Smith said he’s looking for work again: “I go back to auditioning and trying to get a job. Someone employ me.”

But while Smith fancies a role in JJ’s Star Trek, he admits Benedict Cumberbatch is doing a great job: “Ben’s kind of done the English villain now hasn’t he? And he was great in it.”

But he added: “I love Star Trek and I love JJ Abrams. What that man can do with a steady cam is amazing.”

Smith also revealed he knows a bit about this year’s Christmas special.

“It’s not over for me yet, I’ve still got the Christmas special. Apparently it’s like 20 pages in, Steven [Moffat] was telling me about it last night – it sounds exciting,” Smith reveals.

Could he say anymore? No. “If I told you I’d have to kill you,” Smith joked.

