However, Doctor Strange's release date was moved from summer to autumn 2016 to get Cumberbatch on board. Marvel were rumoured to have met with the likes of Joaquin Phoenix, Jared ‘Joker’ Leto and Ryan Gosling, but studio boss Kevin Feige maintained “it’s got to be Benedict”.

It’s unusual for a blockbuster to be delayed just for one actor, and Benedict knows it: “If you can’t jump on board when the ride’s going past. that’s usually it. So the hugest compliment they paid me was to come back to me. It motivated me to try to fulfil their faith in me.”

Was it worth delaying all for Cumberbatch? We’ll have to wait until November 4th to find out.