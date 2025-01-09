The film in question was 2013's The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, which saw Ben Stiller both directing and starring in the titular role, with Clunes going for the role of an unnamed Greenlandic helicopter pilot. But the attempt went so awry that he never heard back from producers at all...

"Americans expect you to self-tape, and I asked Philippa [Braithwaite, his wife] to read the other lines," he explained, as reported by Metro.

"She said: 'I don’t want my voice in it'. So I put the camera on my Jack Russell and I read the other lines too. I did not get a callback, not even a rejection!"

It was recently confirmed that Out There – which was initially announced back in September 2023 – will begin airing at 9pm on Sunday 19th January on ITV1 and ITVX, with the second episode arriving at the same time the following day.

Martin Clunes and Louis Ashbourne Serkis in Out There. ITV/Buffalo Pictures

The six-parter was written by Manhunt writer and director duo Ed Whitmore and Marc Evans and stars Clunes as a farmer confronted with dark forces that begin seeping into his rural community, while he is still grieving the death of his wife two years prior.

The synopsis teases that he finds himself embarking on a mission to protect his family, homestead and legacy when his son and livelihood are threatened by local county lines drug dealers.

As well as Clunes, the series also features Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Mark Lewis Jones, Natalia Kostrzewa, Carly-Sophia Davies and Gerran Howell in its cast.

Meanwhile, Clunes recently addressed whether the drama could have an impact like Mr Bates vs the Post Office, by bringing greater cultural prominence to issues surrounding county lines drug dealing.

"I mean, that's a pretty unique instance to compare anything to when there’s a public inquiry with a result imminent, which there isn't in this case," he explained. "I don't know, is the honest answer. I don't know if that's our brief, but we're highlighting what we feel is salient and relevant in our drama."

Out There will air at 9pm on Sunday 19th January on ITV1 and ITVX.

