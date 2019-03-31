Hamill made the announcement at WonderCon in Anaheim via a video announcement, which he has since shared on his Twitter account.

“If you’re wondering who’s going to play Chucky in the new Child’s Play,” Hamill said, “you’re looking at him.”

In a suddenly sinister tone, he added: "Remember, he's more than just a toy - he's your best friend." Check it out below.

The Star Wars actor joins a great cast which includes Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry and Gabriel Bateman in what is being touted as a "contemporary re-imagining" of the original film. According to Deadline, the new film will be updated to reflect today's toy marketplace - the "Buddi" doll at the centre of the story will be an “Artificial Intelligence human companion” manufactured by the world’s leading developer of interactive tech products.

Plaza will play a mother who gifts the doll to her son (Bateman), only for things to take a terrifying turn.

Child's Play is set to be released in US cinemas on 21st June 2019