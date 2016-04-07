Still sure you want to see this? Well here it comes…

As promised!#Ep8SPOILER Plot:GoodvsEvil-Set in past-In Distant Solar System-Luke's part TWICE as big as in #Ep7! :-) pic.twitter.com/tsQ5mVyXvz — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 6, 2016

Hmm – a little less momentous than we were hoping (clearly Hamill is taking cues from his other famous role as the voice of Batman’s nemesis the Joker), but at least we now know one thing about the new film.

Yes, Luke Skywalker will STILL be absolutely silent, since zero multiplied by two is still zero. You heard it here first.

Star Wars Episode VIII will be released in December 2018