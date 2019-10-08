For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Where can I watch Man on Wire?

Man on Wire is available for purchase on DVD or on YouTube, via Discovery History.

What is Man on Wire about? Is it a true story?

Yes, Man on Wire is a true story. Philippe Petite was briefly arrested following his daring 1974 high wire exploits and the title of the film is taken from the police report on his arrest.

Where was Man on Wire filmed?

The film covers various locations, from original footage of New York, to present day studio interviews and re-enactments.

More like this

What else can I read/watch?

If you’re fascinated by Philippe Petit’s story then 2015’s The Walk offers a dramatic re-imagining. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Petit.

How long is Man on Wire?

Man on Wire is 94 minutes long.

Is there a trailer for Man on Wire?

Yes, watch it below.