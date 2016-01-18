Maisie Williams, Tom Hardy and Saoirse Ronan win at annual London Critics' Circle film awards
Mad Max: Fury Road took home the film of the year prize while Kate Winslet, Mark Rylance, Charlotte Rampling and Tom Courtenay won top acting accolades
British stars took centre stage last night at the 36th annual London Critics' Circle film awards, with Charlotte Rampling and Tom Courtenay taking home the best actor and actress gongs for their roles in 45 Years.
Kate Winslet was also named supporting actress of the year for her work in Steve Jobs, while Mark Rylance took the supporting actor honour for Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies at an awards ceremony in central London last night.
Meanwhile, Game of Thrones and Doctor Who star Maisie Williams was named young British/Irish performer of the year, for her role in The Falling.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONA-hKyWSiM
Saoirse Ronan and Tom Hardy also picked up prizes for British/Irish actor and actress of the year, while filmmaker and actor Kenneth Branagh, who most recently remade classic fairytale Cinderella for the big screen, was honoured with the night's Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film.
Other winners included Amy for documentary of the year, and Spotlight's Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy for screenwriters of the year. Mad Max: Fury Road won the night's top prize, with director George Miller winning the directing category too.
Here's the full list of winners for the 36th London Critics' Circle Film Awards:
FILM OF THE YEAR: Mad Max: Fury Road
BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR: 45 Years
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR: The Look of Silence
DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR: Amy
ACTOR OF THE YEAR: Tom Courtenay — 45 Years
ACTRESS OF THE YEAR: Charlotte Rampling — 45 Years
SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR: Mark Rylance — Bridge of Spies
SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR: Kate Winslet — Steve Jobs
DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR: George Miller — Mad Max: Fury Road
SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR: Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy — Spotlight
BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR: Tom Hardy — Legend, London Road, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Revenant
BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR: Saoirse Ronan — Brooklyn, Lost River
YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR: Maisie Williams — The Falling
PHILIP FRENCH AWARD FOR BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER: John Maclean — Slow West
BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR: Stutterer — Benjamin Cleary
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Ed Lachman, cinematography — Carol
DILYS POWELL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN FILM: Kenneth Branagh