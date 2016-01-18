Meanwhile, Game of Thrones and Doctor Who star Maisie Williams was named young British/Irish performer of the year, for her role in The Falling.

Saoirse Ronan and Tom Hardy also picked up prizes for British/Irish actor and actress of the year, while filmmaker and actor Kenneth Branagh, who most recently remade classic fairytale Cinderella for the big screen, was honoured with the night's Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film.

Other winners included Amy for documentary of the year, and Spotlight's Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy for screenwriters of the year. Mad Max: Fury Road won the night's top prize, with director George Miller winning the directing category too.

Here's the full list of winners for the 36th London Critics' Circle Film Awards:

FILM OF THE YEAR: Mad Max: Fury Road

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR: 45 Years

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR: The Look of Silence

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR: Amy

ACTOR OF THE YEAR: Tom Courtenay — 45 Years

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR: Charlotte Rampling — 45 Years

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR: Mark Rylance — Bridge of Spies

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR: Kate Winslet — Steve Jobs

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR: George Miller — Mad Max: Fury Road

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR: Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy — Spotlight

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR: Tom Hardy — Legend, London Road, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Revenant

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR: Saoirse Ronan — Brooklyn, Lost River

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR: Maisie Williams — The Falling

PHILIP FRENCH AWARD FOR BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER: John Maclean — Slow West

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR: Stutterer — Benjamin Cleary

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Ed Lachman, cinematography — Carol

DILYS POWELL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN FILM: Kenneth Branagh