Lift cast on Netflix: All the stars of Kevin Hart's heist comedy film
An international cast star alongside the comedian in the new movie.
Kevin Hart is back on our screens in a new Netflix movie this week – with the comedian this time teaming up with Straight Outta Compton and The Fate of the Furious director F Gary Gray for a new heist movie.
Hart stars as the leader of an international crew racing to steal $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet, and he's joined by a stellar cast from around the world – with Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó among the supporting players.
Meanwhile, there are also roles for Vincent D'Onofrio, Sam Worthington, and many other recognisable stars, so read on for everything you need to know about who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.
Lift cast: Full list of actors and characters in Netflix heist film
Here are the main cast members and characters in Lift. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.
- Kevin Hart as Cyrus
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Abby
- Vincent D'Onofrio as Denton
- Úrsula Corberó as Camila
- Billy Magnussen as Magnus
- Viveik Kalra as Luke
- Kim Yoon-ji as Mi-Sun
- Jacob Batalon as N8
- Jean Reno as Jorgenson
- Sam Worthington as Huxley
- Paul Anderson as Donal
- Burn Gorman as Cormac
Kevin Hart plays Cyrus Whittaker
Who is Cyrus Whittaker? A polished, clever thief, Cyrus and his loyal crew specialise in stealing art from people who don’t deserve to own it. When their bravura heist of an NFT at a Venice auction results in one tiny potentially career-ending mistake, Cyrus agrees to help Interpol agent Abby Gladwell intercept ten tons of gold intended as a terrorist pay-off in exchange for full immunity for himself and his cohorts.
What else has Kevin Hart been in? Hart is best known for his stand-up specials and roles in comedy films such as Little Fockers, Grudge Match, Ride Along, Get Hard, Central Intelligence, Jumanji, Night School and The Man from Toronto. He also created and starred as a fictionalised version of himself in Real Husbands of Hollywood and played a more serious role in 2021 Netflix film Fatherhood and miniseries True Story.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Abby Gladwell
Who is Abby Gladwell? Straight arrow Interpol agent Abby regrets the five blissful days she spent with Cyrus when she was working undercover in Paris months before he almost outsmarts her in Venice, so she’s none too happy when her boss Huxley asks her to enlist Cyrus for the gold mission.
What else has Gugu Mbatha-Raw been in? Mbatha-Raw has had major TV roles in series including Doctor Who, The Girl Before, Black Mirror, The Morning Show and Loki while she leads the cast of Apple TV+ series Surface. Meanwhile, her major film roles have included appearances in Beauty and the Beast, Belle, A Wrinkle in Time, The Cloverfield Paradox and Misbehaviour.
Vincent D'Onofrio plays Denton
Who is Denton? Cyrus’s dear friend Denton uses disguises to play his part in the team’s heists but an error in Venice leads to a new path for the gang.
What else has Vincent D'Onofrio been in? D'Onofrio has starred as the Marvel character Kingpin in both Daredevil and more recently Echo, while he is also known for film work in Full Metal Jacket, Men in Black, Jurassic World and, most recently, Dumb Money. He was familiar to fans of US television for his decade-long stint as Detective Robert Goren on Law & Order: Criminal Intent.
Úrsula Corberó plays Camilla
Who is Camilla? The crew’s wheelwoman Camilla can’t believe Cyrus expects her to fly a private plane as part of their scheme to waylay the jet carrying the gold without that jet’s flight plan falling off the air traffic control radar. But fly it she does.
What else has Úrsula Corberó been in? Spanish star Corberó is best known for her role as Silene Oliveira / Tokyo in the hit Netflix series Money Heist, while other TV credits include Burning Body, an episode of Star Wars: Visions, and the upcoming Mr & Mrs Smith. On the big screen, she had a key role in the GI Joe spin-off Snake Eyes in 2021.
Billy Magnussen plays Magnus
Who is Magnus? An enthusiastic safecracker and wisecracker, Magnus is pumped to take on the challenge of opening the gold vault on the jet.
What else has Billy Magnussen been in? Magnussen has had a good variety of TV and film roles, with big-screen highlights including Into the Woods, Bridge of Spies, Game Night, The Many Saints of Newark, and No Time to Die. On the small screen, he's had key roles in Maniac and Made for Love and will play the main part in Armando Iannucci's upcoming comedy series The Franchise.
Viveik Kalra plays Luc
Who is Luc? Luc is a thoughtful engineer with a beautiful mind but does he have the nerve to do the job?
What else has Viveik Kalra been in? Kalra is best known for playing the lead role in the 2019 film Blinded by the Light, while other credits include Voyagers, Three Months, and Beecham House.
Kim Yoon-ji plays Mi-Sun
Who is Mi-Sun? Cyrus's sleek electronics expert Mi-Sun revels in manipulating Venice’s flood walls and keeping a digital eye on potentially shady plane passengers.
What else has Kim Yoon-ji been in? Kim is best known for her music career – having released several albums under the name NS Yoon-G – while previous acting credits include the TV shows The Last Empress, Dramaworld and Mine.
Jean Reno plays Lars Jorgensen
Who is Lars Jorgensen? The wealthy investment banker makes a literal and figurative killing through secretly backing terrorist attacks to manipulate the stock market in his favour. He plans to use $500 million in gold to sow more chaos.
What else has Jean Reno been in? French star Reno has a host of major film credits to his name including Léon: The Professional, Ronin, Godzilla, Mission: Impossible, The Pink Panther, and Da 5 Bloods. TV appearances include Who Killed Sara? and A Private Affair.
Sam Worthington plays Dennis Huxley
Who is Dennis Huxley? Abby’s boss at Interpol, Dennis Huxley convinces her that they must enlist Cyrus to be their asset because of the death and destruction Jorgensen will cause if his gold payment makes it to the terrorists.
What else has Sam Worthington been in? Worthington is best known for his lead role as Jake Sully in the Avatar films, while other big-screen credits include Terminator: Salvation, Clash of the Titans, and Hacksaw Ridge, among others. On the small screen, he's had key roles in Manhunt: Unabomber and Under the Banner of Heaven.
Jacob Batalon plays N8
Who is N8? A mysterious digital artist.
What else has Jacob Batalon been in? Batalon is best known for his role as Ned Leeds in the MCU Spider-Man films, while he plays the title role in the comedy horror series Reginald the Vampire on Syfy.
The cast also includes: Burn Gorman (Torchwood), Paul Anderson (Peaky Blinders), David Proud (Marcella), Oli Green (A Good Person), Ross Anderson (The Last Kingdom), Gordon Alexander (Gangs of London), Stefano Skalkotos (Love in the Villa), Caroline Loncq (Killing Eve) and Jess Liaudin (Luther: The Fallen Sun).
