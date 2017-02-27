“Frankly, I wasn’t interested in doing a show like this," Crawford tells the new issue of Radio Times magazine. "Without even reading [the script], I said I wasn’t interested. I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it. I wished them well, said no… but, man, they were persistent.”

Given his own reservations, is Crawford worried about how Mel Gibson himself might react to the show?

“Of course. I feel kinda guilty doing this," says the star. "I feel like it should have been left alone. I’m not vain enough to think Mel Gibson knows who I am or cares what we’re doing, but if he does come across us I hope I make him proud.”

More like this

Lethal Weapon begins on ITV on Friday 10th March at 9pm

Advertisement

Read the full interview with Clayne Crawford in the new issue of Radio Times, in shops and via iTunes, from Tuesday