“My main groupie?” He laughed. “It feels amazing, honestly. I have a true love for cinema – I have ever since I was a teenager. I grew up in this industry, ironically I felt very detached from it, even though I lived in East LA, in Hollywood. I always felt like it was this distant thing that I couldn’t touch, so to have worked in this industry ever since I was 13 years old, having done a lot of movies, to be here now and have it be for a film like this that we worked so very hard on really feels amazing and, you know, I feel it, it feels fantastic.

“And Kate? That’s my homegirl…” he added with a teasing grin.

Advertisement

With a Golden Globe and now Bafta under his belt, the signs are looking good for Leo. Bookies have him as dead cert to win, too. And if he doesn't, it might be a good idea for members of the Academy to steer clear of Winslet for the night...