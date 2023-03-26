The star was seen filming a particularly busy crowd scene in what many believe is a typical Harley Quinn costume.

Fans have gotten an anticipated first glimpse at Lady Gaga in Todd Phillip's upcoming Joker sequel, after the star was spotted filming scenes for Joker: Folie à Deux in New York.

Gaga is believed to be playing the role of DC's Quinn and the outfit and make-up do seem to back this up, although it is yet to be confirmed.

Lady Gaga on the set of 'Joker: Folie a Deux' on March 25, 2023 in New York, New York. Getty/MEGA/GC Images

In the new pictures, Gaga is being escorted during the scene by police officers but is flanked by swarms of protestors on either side. Some of the spotted signs read “Joker Marry Me” and “Free Joker”.

The anticipated sequel is all being kept very much under wraps for now, with character and plot details remaining a mystery.

Filmmaker Phillips and Gaga did previously reveal a first look at her character and Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck in a post shared on Valentine's Day this year.

With the movie's title taken from the French idiom meaning "madness of two" and referring to a delusional disorder shared by two people in close association, it's all lining up perfectly to mean that Gaga's purported role as Quinn is highly likely.

We do know, however, that the new film is set to be a musical and that Scott Silver, who co-wrote Joker with Phillips, is returning to write the sequel.

Joining the cast for Joker 2 is also Industry's Harry Lawtey, Catherine Keener (Get Out), Jacob Lofland (Maze Runner) and Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) all in mysterious undisclosed roles, while Zazie Beetz will also be reprising her role as Sophie.

